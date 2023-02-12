” Lagos Should be Better Than This ” Banky W Reacts to Citizens Being Harassed For Their Rights

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian singer Banky W has reacted to citizens of the country being harasses for exercising their rights a tweet that reads ” we have received extremely disturbing reports from citizens who have been verbally threatened and/or physically assaulted, simply for exercising their rights to support opposition candidates. It’s unfortunate, unfair and quite shameful. Lagos should be better than this. ”

His tweet definitely is coming after what transpired in the Peter Obi rally held in the state recently, as there was report of massive attacks on citizens who were on ground to show support to Peter Obi who is vying to become the country’s next president, the report of the event has gained public attention with many people condemning the treatment of people by some thugs.

It is quite sad that many people still think creating chaos by attacking opposition is still a way to go in a country that needed redemption as everyone should be on hand to elect an eligible leader that will take the country forward, as having your preferred candidate at the helms of affair who wouldn’t do the country any good shouldn’t be a priority at the moment.

Images credit: Banky W Twitter’s page.

