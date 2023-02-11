NEWS

Lagos: Reactions As Obidients Offers To Help Man Whose Car Was Destroyed By Thugs During The Rally

The Labour Party (LP) would be holding their presidential campaign rally today in Lagos State. Their Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter obi, the former Governor of Anambra state, alongside his running mate, Sen Datti Baba Ahmed, are already in Lagos as they would be looking forward to speaking with the people of Lagos about their plans.The supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, ‘Obidients’ are all out in the streets of Lagos, holding their campaign rally from different locations to show their support for Mr. Peter obi and his running mate. However, in a video which has surfaced online, a man was seen as he was complaining how things attacked his vehicle and destroyed his back screen. Reacting to the video, some Obidients have offered to help him financially so as to fix the broken screen.

Reacting to the video, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Bona’ commented, “Please can we get his info for immediate assistance so he can repair the car?”.

Below is the screenshot of the reactions from Obidients online;

You can watch the video by clicking on the link below;

https://twitter.com/bishoppoevang/status/1624331969919066113?s=46&t=5b0Kb5MxYGrW19upM4p0HQ

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

