Lagos Political Clashes Leave 3 Dead, Scores Injured, and Law Enforcement Called to Investigate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

At least three people are believed to have been killed, while others were injured to varying degrees when supporters of the ruling All Progressive Congress party, APC, and the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, participated in the engaged in violent clashes during the last political campaign in the Surulere area of ​​​​Lagos State.

Therefore, both sides call on President Muhammadu Buhari and law enforcement agencies to conduct an immediate investigation into the clash in order to arrest and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The attack occurred on Friday during a visit by PDP gubernatorial candidate Dr Olajide Adediran, commonly known as Jandor as part of an ongoing tour of 245 wards in Lagos State.

The PDP stated that thugs believed to be loyal to the APC had come to the home of the Grand Chief, Baale of Ojuoluwa in the Empire area of ​​the Surulere Local Government Area and threatened him not to receive his entourage in Surulere’s two-day visit to the vicinity of the area.

These were made in separate statements on Friday by APC spokesman Seye Oladejo and PDP’s Hakeem Amode. Oladejo’s statement is read in several sections:

“Our attention has been drawn to the terror perpetrated on the innocent and law-abiding citizens of Lagos State by the PDP governor candidate in the upcoming national election, Jide Adediran. , also known as Jandor, during his election campaign in the Surulere local government.

“The incident resulted in a number of injuries and three are presumed dead.

“We strongly condemn the unprovoked and unprovoked use of violence against the citizens of the state in the name of the election campaign. In broad daylight, Jandor’s thugs opened fire on unfortunate victims who were fleeing.

“Lagos cherishes its enble status as the safest state in the country – the result of careful and long-term investments in security. “We view this attack as a ploy to instill fear in the hearts of potential voters as we count down to the election.

“It is pathetic that a candidate seeking to rule the state can be seen as actively promoting violence to destroy the peace of the people.

“The PDP and their candidate have been busy the past few days, shouting in the media that their posters are ripped. Unbeknownst to me, he had perfected his evil plans that manifested during his collection.

“While we can imagine the untold pain and disappointment his faltering campaign may have caused him, it should not lead to his bloodlust. potential voters. “We urge law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the incident, bring the perpetrators to light, and tighten security across the state given the apparent desperation of the opposing PDP to prevent it from happening again. to act.

“We urge the people of Lagos to remain calm and obey the law as the state government remains committed to its heavy duty to ensure the safety of life and property for all.”

Amode, in a statement, described the attack as “repelling the deepening of democracy in Lagos, a clear proof of the APC’s authoritarianism and imperialist domination”.

The statement reads in several sections:

“APC-sponsored thugs in Lagos State Surulere Local Government committed violence against individuals and groups in the area ahead of the PDP governor candidate’s scheduled visit to the ward. on Thursdays and Fridays, after Jandor’s tour of 245 wards in Lagos State.

Muholanur (

)