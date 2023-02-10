Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Jandor Can’t Win Election, He Was My Cameraman — Fashola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has bragged that the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran (Jandor), is a “common cameraman” who thinks that following him (Fashola) around when he was the governor gives him (Jandor) the quality to be the governor of the state.

Recall that Jandor was a reporter with the Lagos State Television when Fashola was governor and he was covering the State House and at times handled the camera during the governor’s event.

Babatunde Fashola fall my hands on this one ooo.This is a proud statement,condemning someone that he cannot become what he want to become for his ambition? Are you God sir if I may ask?And who were you before you also became Governor?Who knows you back then if not for the election that brought you in as former Governor of Lagos State. Let’s keep our pride and humble ourselves sir.

Remember power belongs to electorate and note you because you have only one vote.

See this man, who know you before you win as a Lagos governor, Mr Man God pass you.

Then he will be a good leader, He has captured Lagos State problems with cameras.

Source: Sahara report and Facebook

