Lagos NARTO Reacts To Report That INEC Plans To Use MC Oluomo’s Boys to Distribute Election Material

The National Association of Road Transport Owners, Lagos State branch, has said the union has enough buses to perform any necessary duty during the forthcoming elections in Lagos State.

NARTO, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed this while reacting to the Resident Electoral Commission in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, who had justified why the Independent National Electoral Commission was working with park managers in the distribution of election materials.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

Nobody knows national union in Lagos parks management we know.

Even the NATO or NRTW should all hands off. please for peace.

Very very illegal, they knows that the can’t win the election, without manipulation, comes there desperate demand to secure such contract. Them no the give goat yam make een keep for the owner.

