Lagos Multiple Accidents : Three persons narrowly escape death

Three persons have narrowly escaped death in a multiple accidents that occurred on Saturday in the Anthony/Obanikoro area of Lagos State.

According to Punch papers, the accident was confirmed in a statement released by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LSTMA).

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LSTMA) started that, the multiple accidents involved a 40-foot container, two Toyota Camry cars with Lagos State registration number : KRD 433 JA; APP 43 NH respectively, and a tiper loaded with sand (T 17001 LA).

Report from the LSTMA revealed that the accidents occured as a result of brake failure.

The 40-foot container truck which was on top speed collided with three other vehicles, including the tiper loaded with sand.

The officers of the Nigeria Police assisted Lagos State Traffic Management Authority’s (LSTMA’s) officials to rescue the people that were in the affected vehicles while those who sustained injuries were quickly rushed to nearby hospital for medical attention.

