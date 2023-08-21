Lagos LP Deputy Gov’ship Candidate Reacts When Asked If LP Can Win At The Election Tribunal

When asked about the Labour Party’s chances of winning at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lagos State, Princess Islamiyat Oyefusi, who was the Deputy Governorship candidate for the party in the recent Lagos State election, responded by expressing her reluctance to comment directly on an ongoing court case. She did, however, convey her belief that the party had emerged victorious in the election.

To provide context, it’s important to note that the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had defeated candidates from the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Olajide Adediran (known as Jandor), respectively. The Labour Party’s candidate had contested the victory of Babajide Sanwo-Olu from the All Progressives Congress at the Election Tribunal.

As reported by The Punch paper, Mrs. Islamiyat Oyefusi stated in an exclusive interview: “I am cautious about discussing a matter that is currently before the court, but I strongly believe that we emerged as the winners of the election. The available evidence speaks for itself. Our faith is in the Nigerian judicial system. I am completely confident that if the legal process is allowed to run its course and the evidence is thoroughly examined, the true winner of the election will become evident.”

Tarifree (

)