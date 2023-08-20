Lagos LP Deputy Gov’ship Candidate Reacts When Asked If Labour Party Can Win At The Election Tribunal

The Labour Party Deputy Governorship candidate in the last election in Lagos State, Princess Islamiyat Oyefusi has reacted when asked if the party can win at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos State.

Recall that the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu defeated the candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor in the election. The candidate of the Labour Party has however challenged the victory of Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress in the election Tribunal.

The Punch paper reported that Mrs Islamiyat Oyefusi in an exclusive interview said; “You see, I try not to comment on a case that is in court, but I believe that we won this election. The evidence there speaks for itself. We believe in the judicial system of Nigeria. I am 100 per cent confident that if they allow the process and if the evidence is analysed, they will know who won this election.”

