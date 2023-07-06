Lagos killer-cop dismissed by Police Command for shooting generator repairer dead

In a recent development, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the dismissal of a policeman named Kabiru Odeyemi for his involvement in the shooting of a 24-year-old generator repairer, Idris Bakare, in the state. The dismissal of Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi was officially approved, paving the way for his arraignment on Friday, July 7, 2023.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, according to PUNCH paper took to Twitter to announce the dismissal, assuring Lagosians of the Commissioner of Police’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, civility, and respect for human life.

The incident, as previously reported by PUNCH Metro, occurred as Bakare was returning to his house on Baale Street, Oregun, in the Ikeja area of Lagos. While some individuals were engaged in a fight on Oregun Road, Kabiru Odeyemi and a group of policemen arrived at the scene. In the ensuing chaos, Odeyemi allegedly fired a shot that hit Bakare, resulting in his untimely death at a nearby clinic.

The dismissal of Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi serves as a reminder of the need for law enforcement officers to exercise restraint and adhere to proper protocols to prevent the loss of innocent lives. The Lagos State Police Command’s actions should send a strong message that misconduct will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable for their actions. As investigations continue and the case progresses to the court, it is essential to maintain faith in the criminal justice system and its ability to ensure justice is served.

Source: PUNCH paper

