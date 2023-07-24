Lagos Govt: The Dead Bodies Are Not From Lekki Toll Gate, They Were Found In Other Areas Of Lagos

The Lagos State Government has responded to claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged plan to bury 103 bodies of individuals killed during the October 2020 EndSARS protest in Lekki. The government clarified that the bodies in question were not recovered from the Lekki Tollgate, where the Nigerian Army reportedly opened fire on protesters, but from various other areas within Lagos. These areas included Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Ikeja, Ojota, and Ajah.

In a statement released on its social media channels on Sunday night, the Lagos State Government emphasized that it had called for the relatives of the deceased to come forward and claim the bodies. However, despite the announcement, no one came forward to identify the bodies for three years. As a result, the government has decided to proceed with burying the corpses to allete the congestion in the mortuary of the Lagos State Teaching Hospital.

The government refuted the social media publications that implied the bodies were from the Lekki Tollgate incident. It clarified that the casualties during the 2020 EndSARS crisis extended beyond that location and encompassed various areas in the State. These areas included Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo, and Ajah, as well as a jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison.

The mentioned 103 casualties were a result of the incidents that occurred in the aforementioned areas and were not exclusively connected to the Lekki Tollgate, as insinuated in the misleading publications. The Lagos State Environmental Health Unit (SEHMU) was responsible for retrieving the bodies in the aftermath of the EndSARS violence and community clashes.

The government’s statement sought to provide clarity on the origin of the bodies to dispel any misconceptions. It aimed to address the mischievous publications that had led to confusion and incorrect attributions of the casualties. By setting the record straight, the Lagos State Government aimed to ensure the public had accurate information about the tragic events and the planned burial of the bodies in question.

