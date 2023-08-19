Lagos Government Announces A Public Holiday, Shares Information About When Work Will Resume Again

The Lagos State Government has declared the following Monday a holiday in remembrance of Year 2023 Isese Day, or “Tradition Day,” which falls on August 20.

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Lagos State’s Head of Service, made the announcement in a statement.

It is hereby announced for everyone’s information that this year’s Isese Day celebration will take place on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

“Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has graciously declared Monday, August 21, 2023, a Work Free Day for Public Servants in the State in reaffirmation of its commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in the State with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage.

“Work will therefore start up again at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

As a result, Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are hereby urged to pay attention to the information in this circular and to spread the word about it widely throughout the Service.

