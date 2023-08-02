Lagos Forms Commission To Investigate A Doctor’s Death In An Elevator.

The Lagos State Government has established a panel of inquiry to determine what exactly happened that caused Dr. Vwaere Diaso to pass away in an elevator at the Lagos State General Hospital in the state’s Odan district.

The victim was a medical officer who was learning how to ride at the hospital.

The panel’s formation was announced by Olumide Sogunle, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, in a statement on Wednesday.

Dr. Vwaere Diaso passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and the state government expressed shock at the news.

The State Government, in particular the management and employees of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, express their condolences to the deceased’s family for the tragic loss of their daughter who perished due to an elevator’s technical failure at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, the Lagos State Health Service Commission, the Lagos State Safety Commission, and licensed lift and vertical transportation equipment experts have assembled a team to conduct an investigation.

“The Lagos State Government will ensure that anyone found negligent by the report of the inquiry will face appropriate sanctions,” Sogunle said.

