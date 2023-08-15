Lagos Community Vigilant as Suspicion of Cultists’ Return Grows

According to Punch report, Apprehension has gripped residents of Oworonshoki in Lagos following the perceived reemergence of suspected cultist activity in the area. After a period of relative calm since 2020, when police and vigilantes ousted cult groups, signs of potential infiltration have raised concerns.

The community’s anxiety stems from recent demolitions in the area, which some believe may have triggered the return of cultists. The Aiye Confraternity, which was previously expelled, is rumored to be attempting a comeback, potentially leading to conflicts with the existing Eiye cult group.

Local authorities, including the Parks and Garage Committee and the Oworonshoki Security Committee, are determined to maintain peace and prevent violence. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is actively addressing the situation alongside security agencies to ensure the community’s safety.

As the community remains vigilant, cooperation between residents and security forces is essential to thwart any potential unrest and uphold a peaceful environment.

