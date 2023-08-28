‘Lagos Assembly Won’t Spill Discovery’, Mudashiru Obasa Speaks On Rejected Commissioner-Nominees

About a week after the Lagos State House of Assembly rejected 17 of the 39 commissioner-nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, says the lawmakers are not “fighting” the governor.

Channels Television reported that, the Speaker, who presided over the Monday plenary of the House, said no matter the threat by some persons, the Assembly won’t spill its discovery during the screening of the rejected commissioner-nominees.

He declared that no amount of intimidation would persuade the Assembly to reverse its constitutional decision about the governor’s rejected nominees.

Obasa claimed that he and Sanwo-Olu had made great progress together as “brothers”.

“We have a long history of working together. We have been cooperating for the past four years, so why does it seem like whenever we tell the governor “no,” the request changes into something else?

“At that point, the ‘elite’ decide that we are up against the governor. The House proposed numerous resolutions, but the executive branch ignored them. Nobody has taken notice of it or mentioned it in any way.

So, I’m not sure what led to the false assumption that the House is at odds with the governor.

Obasa claimed that by confirming and rejecting some of the governor’s commissioner nominees, the Assembly carried out its constitutional duty.

The Speaker claimed that he is attempting to defend the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“So, I’m attempting to defend my party, and I’ll keep doing that, but we won’t forgo serving our people in the name of technocrats, no.

“Anyone who is curious as to why we made such a choice should approach the House. The House as a whole exercises restraint in not disclosing what was found throughout the screening process, and we are not compelled to leak it.

