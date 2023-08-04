Lagos assembly lawmakers condemn Sanwo-Olu’s list of commissioner-nominees

The Lagos House of Assembly has passed a resolution to express their displeasure over excluding party loyalists from the commissioner-nominees list submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and confirmation.

The parliament also expressed their disappointment with excluding nominees from local government areas from the list.

It made the resolution sequel to a ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, moved by Moshood Abiodun (Ikorodu II) at a plenary presided by the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The lawmakers, however, urged Mr Sanwo-Olu to attach local government areas to each commissioner-nominee.

Mr Abiodun told his colleagues that despite his contribution to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election, Ikorodu got one slot in the list.

Reacting, the deputy majority leader of the parliament, Ademola Kasunmu, lamented the absence of a nominee from his constituency, Ikeja.

Also, Nureni Akinsanya (Mushin I) noted that the list did not come with the local government areas of the nominees, arguing that the party had technocrats who were not considered.

Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho II) and Temitope Adewale (Ifako-Ijaiye I) supported his position and urged the governor to reconsider the nominations.

A former secretary of the APC in Lagos, Femi Saheed (Kosofe I), said he was aware that the party had technocrats who could be nominated.

Mr Obasa pleaded with his colleagues who expressed dissatisfaction with the list and urged Mr Sanwo-Olu to attach nominees’ local government areas to the list.

The speaker, however, informed the lawmakers to understand that all local government areas in Lagos could not produce a commissioner.

He said, “I want to remind our colleagues that the governor has the prerogative to nominate those to work with him. While it is the duty of the lawmakers to screen the nominees and confirm them if they meet the needed requirements.”

The speaker added, “The house has already also set up a committee chaired by the chief whip, Mr Fatai Mojeed, to screen the nominees and report back to the House in few days.”

The speaker, after that, directed the clerk of the house, Olalekan Onafeko, to write the governor requesting the nominees’ local government areas.

(NAN)