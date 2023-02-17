This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lagos Assembly aspirants mobilise for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others

Conference of 2019 and 2023 Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirant (LAHAA) Connect in All Progressive Congress (APC) has stormed Amuwo-Odofin to canvass votes for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the party.

The Nation Newspaper reported that; the group, which is an independent campaign council of APC, said the step became necessary to gavanise support and secure win for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in the general elections.

“Amuwo-Odofin is a place that is united in several ethnic groups; we felt there was a need to bring everyone together and appeal to people to come out in large numbers and vote for Tinubu and other APC candidates,” said Hon. Rotimi Gbajabiamila, Chairman of LAHAA Connect, at the event titled “Market Storm.”

“We are urging all businesspeople, leaders, and members of the public to get out in support of Tinubu, regardless of their religion or ancestry. We want people to turn out to vote in elections in the same manner that they turned out for the “market storm.”

Candidates for the APC in the Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 1 Assembly Hon. Ola Western claimed that Tinubu’s background and track record speak for themselves and that no other presidential candidate can compare to his accomplishments.

“Tinubu is the best among all; he has saved Lagos,” he said. “Asiwaju is an architect of Lagos State; his plan and design are still operating for Lagos today, considering the number of people coming to Lagos daily for tourism, business, and other purposes.”

We come together as a family because we are so disciplined in the APC, which is why we keep getting stronger. It is a good initiative that aspirants who are supposed to be upset are working together for the advancement and love of the party.

Ikeja, according to Alhaja Adiatu Apena of the Iyaloja, Ikeja Local Government, remains Tinubu’s home base. She added that everyone in the local government and throughout the State fully supports the APC candidate.

Insisting that Tinubu’s God-given mandate to become president is unassailable, she asked residents to acquire their PVCs so they may exercise their franchise.

Everyone in the ward is in support of Tinubu, according to LAHAA Treasurer Adebiyi Adesipe, who represents Ikeja Constituency 01, and their votes go to the APC candidate.

