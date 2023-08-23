Lagos assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to convene security council meeting over killings

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to convene a security council meeting.

The parliament said the meeting would help stem the spate of alleged killings of residents by security operatives.

The parliament passed the resolution at a plenary under a motion of ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ by Kehinde Joseph (APC-Alimosho II).

Recently, federal lawmaker Olamilekan Adeola said his aide, Adeniyi Sanni, was murdered by unknown military personnel in July, adding that his corpse was later discovered at the Ladipo Bus Stop along Oshodi-Mile 2 Expressway.

The parliament also reacted to the recent fracas between soldiers and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel.

The speaker of the parliament, Mudashiru Obasa, stressed that security of lives and property should remain government’s priority.

“Where we begin to have one, two, three killings in the state, it definitely calls for concern. I quite agree with the prime mover of the motion to call on Mr. Governor to quickly hold a meeting with all heads of security agencies in Lagos state to nip this in the bud,” stated Mr Obasa. “At least three people have been declared dead, said to be killed by men in either police or army uniforms and we cannot conclude if they are security men or otherwise.”

Mr Joseph, the prime mover of the motion, recalled that there were other killings on August 17 and 19.

“The funny thing is that the series of killings took the same pattern. Adeniyi Sanni’s wife told me that her husband was stopped at a checkpoint by men in military uniforms. They requested documents which the wife sent through WhatsApp to him. His corpse was later found somewhere.

“Same was the case of Mr Lawal who was stopped and asked for his documents. They later dropped his corpse in Iyana-Ipaja area,” the legislator said.

Mr Joseph moved that the police should be asked to tighten security in Lagos while the military should fish out its bad eggs.

Bonu Saanu (APC-Badagry 1) observed that it was becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate between fake security operatives and genuine ones.

The speaker, thereafter, asked the clerk of the house, Lekan Onafeko, to forward the resolution of the parliament to the governor.

