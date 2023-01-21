Lagos 2023: ‘ Vote for candidates who visit where you live and work ‘, PDP Jandor says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo File: Jandor

The Lagos State Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. AbdulAzeez Adediran popularly known as ” Jandor” has urged citizens to vote for candidates who were concerned about their welfare.

He said this during an interactive session held with the Tipper Drivers and Building Materials Dealers Association in Agege of recent. He lamented over the bad state of some roads and however stated that politicians should invest in the masses rather than multiply their personal property for selfish reasons.

In summary, he said: ” Vote for candidates that visit you where you live and work to see the condition. Vote for someone who has come to your doorstep to hear your challenges. That is why ours is different. Relax, the time of PDP has come”.

Recall that Jandor would be contesting with Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Saturday, 11th March 2023.

