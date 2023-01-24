NEWS

Lagos 2023: Thugs attack PDP's Jandor, Funke Akindele

Lagos 2023: Thugs attack PDP's Jandor, Funke Akindele

Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Lagos State, has expressed frustration over attacks on his campaign train during a meeting with the Chief Imam at the Ketu Central Mosque. During the visit to Kosofe Local Government Area, Jandor revealed that an attack occurred earlier in the day where hoodlums stabbed a security operative that was part of his convoy. He urged local law enforcement agencies to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of everyone on his campaign team.

 Jandor expressed dismay over the recurring instances of intimidation and harassment of his campaign team since they started visiting the 245 wards across Lagos on October 19, 2022. Reports have emerged of similar occurrences in Badagry and Agege, among other places. Despite these incidents, Jandor remains steadfast in his mission to rescue Lagos from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and will continue his visits to each ward regardless. This Tuesday, even Funke Akindele, his running mate, was chased away from the Kosofe Fruit Markets. Jandor said that this behaviour “is not healthy for democracy and the 2023 election”.

