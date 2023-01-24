This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lagos 2023: SDP EXCO dump party, fold into PDP

Few weeks to the commencement of the 2023 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State has run into problem as the chairperson of the party in the state, Ms Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka, and some members of the party’s State Working Committee alongside hundreds of party faithful Monday night dumped the SDP and pitched tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In addition to welcoming them to his campaign office in Ikeja, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), the PDP candidate for governor of Lagos State, named Adeyinka as one of his spokespersons and urged other smaller political parties to join its ranks in order to defeat and remove the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

Adeyinka pointed out that the choice to join the PDP came after months of discussions with participants in other political parties, and he added that the PDP was preferred due to Jandor’s skill and expertise.

She claimed that after meeting Jandor, their initial assumption that the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were two opposing sides of the same coin was disproved. According to her, Jandor and his running mate, Ms. Funke Akindele, have the ability to win Lagos State.

We are confident that the action we have taken will have an impact on the upcoming election, she continued. It took months of communication with all the potential parties we could join before we decided on the PDP; we did not just decide to join the PDP one day. Why was the most significant factor for us.

“We wanted fresh thinking and a system that will not destroy us, the future of tomorrow. We are tired of the recycling of the status quo and the politics that impose on the people and godfatherism. We consider the PDP to be compelling, and individuals like Ms. Funke Akindele, a role model for young people and a voice for women, inspire us to work with them to improve Lagos State.

“Funke Akindele and others like him serve as examples for us. She has an impact on the Nigerian system, is assessable, and comes from the grassroots. Youths in Nigeria now have jobs thanks to her, and she is flourishing. She has a marketable name and speaks out for girls and young people. I therefore feel confident collaborating with someone like her.

“We need to develop a powerful force that can match the monster if we want to get rid of the monster; we want a Logos that works for everyone,” said the young people of Nigeria.

