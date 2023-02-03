Lagos 2023: Reactions As Labour Party Guber Candidate, Rhodes-Vivour Challenges Sanwo-Olu To Debate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the deliberate absence of Lagos State Governor, and All Progressive Congress (APC) flag bearer, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the just-concluded ‘The Platform’ town hall meeting with opposition candidates, reactions have begun trailing a video showing the moment Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party challenged the incumbent and his entire cabinet to a one-on-one debate.

Recall that a few days ago, Sanwo-Olu boycotted the debate with Mr. Rhodes-Vivour, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adeniran (Jandor) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Funsho Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that he would not share the same stage with one of his opponents who was found to be responsible for unleashing violence through thugs in the Surulere axis of state several days earlier.

However, in footage currently circulating on social media, Rhodes-Vivour, while speaking during an interview, challenged the Lagos Governor to a debate, insisting he is willing to face the APC candidate and his entire cabinet in any location of his choosing.

“I challenge Governor Sanwo-Olu to a debate because he cannot say that I have been involved in any violence. I challenge him to debate at any location of his choosing, on any topic of his choice. He can come with his cabinet, whether it is his cabinet for health or the environment, I would debate all of them. But we must have a debate. So I challenge Governor Sanwo-Olu because we must have a debate before the elections. It is only right and respectful for the people of Lagos State.”

As expected, the video has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians online with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons applauded the Labour Party guber candidate for throwing the challenge to Sanwo-Olu, others, however, argued that debates are useless as they do not determine the outcome of elections.

