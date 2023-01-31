Lagos 2023: Jandor Doesn’t Have Bullion Vans Full Of Money, But He Has People With Him – Aivoji

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Phillip Aivoji, has faulted the notion that the party’s Governorship Candidate for the Lagos 2023 election, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, is not strong enough as an opposition to upstage the incumbent Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Punch).

Phillip Aivoji and Jandor.

The Lagos state PDP chairman who spoke recently in an interview, declared; “why will they say he is not strong enough? … The only thing they will say is that he (Jandor) doesn’t have bullion vans full of money, but he has people with him. I always tell people that you may have all the money, but we have the people and we have God that we rely on, so for some persons to say he is not prepared (strong enough) is wrong.”

Aivoji who visibly pointed at the efforts and strategic campaigns the PDP candidate was using to gain advantage ahead of the Lagos gubernatorial poll, went further to express confidence that Jandor would win in 2023 as a result of the visible support.

