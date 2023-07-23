LAGOS: 2 children remains were found in Ikorodu after a partial building collapse.(PHOTO)

According to SaharaReporters, the building at 25, Ajao Street, CWC, beside Olainukan Bus Stop, Ishawo, Ikorodu, partially collapsed after a fence fell on it at approximately 11.30 a.m. on Saturday.

In the Ikorodu neighborhood of Lagos State, two children’s remains were discovered following a partial building collapse.

The murdered children were identified as Rakib Atolagbe, age 9, and Abdulwahab Atolagbe, age 7, according to a statement released on Saturday by the acting coordinator of the Southwest Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

They were supposedly trapped in the debris.

According to the statement, “This is to certify the recovery of two children who were trapped in a partially collapsed building at 25 Ajao Street, CWC, beside Olainukan Busstop, Ishawo, Ikorodu, at around 11:30 a.m. this morning.” During the day’s intense downpour, a fence from a neighboring house fell on the children’s building, trapping Rakib Atolagbe, 9, and Mujib Atolagbe, 7, inside. It was very regrettable that panicked calls weren’t appropriately sent to the people who needed to save their children’s lives at the appropriate moment.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) is currently evaluating the situation on the ground. May the Almighty comfort the parents and forgive the departed.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Bennieo (

)