Lagbaja visits troops in Niger, urges them to remain resolute

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has urged troops of the Nigerian Army to remain resolute in bringing the nation’s adversaries to their knees and restoring sanity in troubled areas across the country.

P. M. reported that, Lagbaja gave the charge on Wednesday during an assessment visit to Niger State following troops’ encounter with insurgents in Zungeru general area where some gallant troops paid the supreme price.

According to a statement made on Wednesday by Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, director of army public relations, the COAS arrived in Mina, the capital of the Niger state, late on Tuesday night.

The General Officer Commanding I Division, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, briefed Lagbaja on the current security situation at Forward ting Base in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, according to Nwachukwu.

The COAS addressed the troops and asked them to unite and be more decisive in bringing the nation’s enemies to their knees and reestablishing order in tumultuous areas.

In defense of Nigeria and Nigerians, he claimed, the struggle against rebels and bandits was a legitimate cause.

“Since you are engaged in the honorable profession of arms, you must maintain your motivation. We must vanquish our people’s enemies and reclaim every square inch of our country where they are hiding out, he declared.

Lagbaja promised the troops that he would do everything in his power to ensure the welfare of them and their families within the limits of the resources at his disposal, adding that this was the cornerstone of his command philosophy.

To increase the operational effectiveness of the troops, he ordered their urgent reinforcement with more combat enablers.

