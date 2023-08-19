NEWS

Lady Attempted Suicide Due To Failed Marriage And Frustration.

According to Sahara Reporters, Farida Abdulkadir Sobowale, proprietor of House of Phreedah Bodycare and Spa in Lagos State, attempted suicide on Thursday night due to frustration, a broken marriage, and other causes.

Sahara Reporters previously claimed that Farida was saved by Lagos residents after she attempted suicide on Thursday by plunging into a lagoon from a bridge. In contrast, Farida revealed in a viral social media video that she attempted suicide due to frustration, a failed marriage, and other problems.

 

Farida, who wed Demola Okulaja, a Lagos socialite, in an opulent wedding reportedly over N100 million two months ago, revealed that her marriage had just terminated. She stated that after Okulaja left the marriage, she became sad and attempted suicide.

 

She said,

“Friends and family advised me not to enter the marriage.” They said that the man wanted only my money, but I disagreed. I deeply regret putting my children in this condition. “I could not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide,” she went on.

 

 

