Labour stakeholder drums support for Tinubu’s government

Issa Aremu, the director-general of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, has hailed the renewed commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s government to bridge the skills gap amongst youths through mass youth vocational digital education.

Mr Aremu stated this on Monday in Ilorin at the opening ceremony of the activities marking 2023 World Youth Skill Day organised by the institute in Ilorin.

According to the MINILS director-general, the critical component of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of Mr Tinubu is youth employability through skills acquisition.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders in the labour market to collaborate with the new APC government to train and retrain the youths for sustainable jobs and poverty eradication.

“As the world undergoes rapid technology, economic and social transformations, young people need the right skills. While the teachers and trainers stand at the forefront of these great global efforts and need to be well equipped to be able to deliver,” Mr Aremu added.

Other stakeholders at the workshop, including the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), National Directorate for Employment (NDE) and NYSC, underscored the significance of youth empowerment through job creation for national development.

