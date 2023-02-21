Labour Party’s Supporter’s Hand Amputated After Attack At Lagos Rally – LP Campaign DG Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, has disclosed that the hand of one of the party’s supporters was amputated after he was attacked around the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS in Lagos, on February 11, 2023, when the party held its mega rally in the state.

Mr Osuntokun made this disclosure this on Tuesday, when he appeared on Channels Television 2023 Election special Programme, The 2023 Verdict, Channels Television reported.

Speaking further, the Labour Party’s Campaign DG tasked the new Lagos State police commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, to check the activities of the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje and disallow any form of electoral subversion.

He said: “When we had the rally in Lagos, our supporters were prevented in certain areas from coming to the Tafawa Balewa Square and some of them were injured. As we speak one of them has had his hand amputated.”

Furthermore, Mr Osuntokun noted that when one takes takes these into consideration, the individual cannot be confident that this is going to work well.

Speaking about BVAS, he made it clear that BVAS or the electronic transmission that was introduced to the system is supposed to preclude the possibility of over voting or something of that nature, queering the reason why the Osun State election tribunal nullified the victory of the PDP candidate on account of over voting.

Information Source: Channels Television.

