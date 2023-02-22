Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Sends Message To Nigerians Ahead Of The Elections.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 Presidential elections draws near, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has recently sent a message to all Nigerians who are going to participate in the upcoming general elections. Through a tweet which he made on his official Twitter page, Peter Obi stated that Nigeria needed a president that is capable of ruling Nigeria and making it a great nation.

He further stated that this upcoming general elections was an essential and existential elections which was going to decide the future of Nigerians.

In his words, “We have national elections coming up next Saturday, on the 25th of February 2023. The presidential election is the most critical because we will be electing the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is the only chance to elect a leader of our choice. We must choose someone who can solve our problems. This is an essential and existential election. It is a make-or-break moment in our history. Future generations will not forgive us if we make a wrong choice.”

