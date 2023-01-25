Labour Party’s Billboard Were Pulled Down In Anambra Because They Defaulted In Payment – Aburime

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has reacted to the pulling down of billboards belonging to the Labor Party (LP). Recall that a few weeks ago, the government of Anambra State was accused by the members of the labor party in the state of pulling down their billboards. This accusation has sparked mixed reactions, given that Mr. Peter Obi, the labor party’s presidential candidate, hails from the state and was also a former governor.

While speaking to newsmen, Aburime said that the labor party billboards were pulled down because they defaulted on payment. In his words, “On the issue of campaign billboards, nobody pulled down any billboard for political reasons; what happened was that the LP defaulted on payment, and the signage agency of Anambra went after the billboards that they did not pay for.” The campaign billboards of APC or PDP were not removed because they followed due process.

Source: Punch.

