Labour Party will win Imo gov poll – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming February 25 presidential election, expressed his anticipation of victory in the Imo State gubernatorial election on November 11. This information was reported by PUNCH.

During the launch of the party’s campaign in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, Obi emphasized the LP’s reputation for excellence and performance.

Obi highlighted that the people of Abia State have gained optimism and are witnessing effective governance since the state’s governor, characterized as a “first-class intellect” with expertise in his domain, took office. Obi stated, “Abure is our party’s national chairman. There’s no other chairman present. Imo State will be won by the LP. Our sole candidate, Athan Achonu, is the prime selection for Imo State.

I’m pleased the process remains unchanged. I have confidence in the process. Nigeria requires leaders who act on their own advice. We understand what Nigeria needs to progress, and that’s why we are here. Imo State can be transformed, and we possess the know-how. The optimism in Abia stems from the capable leadership. The governor is an adept thinker and performer.”

“I believe in the process. Achonu was produced through the proper process. Voting for the LP will set things in motion.” Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, asserted his involvement in the primary election that led to Achonu’s nomination as the LP’s gubernatorial candidate in the state.

“Distinguished The party’s exclusive gubernatorial candidate is Senator Athan Achonu. I chaired the panel for the primary, which led to his triumph in the general election. I am present here to confirm that he is our chosen candidate for the Imo State governorship in the November 11 election.”

