Labour Party will use ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ internet fraudsters to develop Edo, party chieftain says

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Edo, Monday Eboigbe, says the party has perfected plans to transform the state through technology advancement, using internet fraudsters to develop the state.

In an interview in Abuja, Mr Eboigbe, who is leading the committee of global experts, explained that they had researched thoroughly and submitted the first phase of implementable solutions to Edo challenges.

“Edo people are fed up. Edo people need something new, Labour Party is out to bring new ideas, and these are the ideas am mentioning now. We must free ourselves from slavery,” stated Mr Eboigbe. “Nigerians must learn a lesson. We must know that we have to deliver ourselves from the hands of the wicked.”

The Labour Party chieftain added, “We must know that we have to deliver ourselves. Nigeria is rich. This is the promised land, flowing with milk and honey that God promised.

But he said the “biggest problem is our ignorance.”

According to Mr Eboigbe, there are two kingdoms in the world, the United Kingdom and the Benin Kingdom, in Edo, noting that Edo is rich in history and will be developed into tourists sites so that people come from all walks of life to see the rich history in the state.

The chieftain noted that the Labour Party would make tourist sites and ensure good hotels spring up so that people could get where to stay when they visit the kingdom.

“We have intelligent sons and daughters in Nigeria and in Edo. Imagine a young man that tricks Whitemen to bring money. We call them ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’. It takes brain to convince somebody to release his money,” reasoned the Labour Party chieftain.

He added, “If we put these young men in what I call the technological village, which will be created in the three senatorial districts and provide facilities for them to develop ideas of the new Edo we need, by the time they are done, you will find out that Edo will be competing with the international community.”

