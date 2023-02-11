Labour Party VP Candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Meets APC Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, met with the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The vice presidential candidate met with the governor shortly after the Labour Party mega rally in Lagos State. Peter Obi and other prominent members of the Labour Party were present at the rally.

The mega rally was attended by thousands of supporters who came from different parts of the state.

According to Jubril Gawat, Datti Baba-Ahmed met with the governor at the Polo Club in Lagos State.

He said, “Their VP went to chill at Polo Club jejely and quickly used the opportunity to hail the big boss, the Performing Governor.”

In the pictures shared by Gawat, Sanwo-Olu, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was seen exchanging greetings with the Labour Party vice presidential candidate. Datti Baba-Ahmed was also seen saluting the governor.

