This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party: They’re saying we don’t have enough polling agents; we have the highest -Maureen Kabrik

One of the Obi/Datti presidential ticket supporters and human right activist, Maureen Kabrik, said that people are talking that they in the Labour Party do not have enough polling agents going to the 2023 presidential election, she clarified that Labour Party have the highest.

Maureen Kabrik made the statement in an interview with Arise News during the Newsnigjt program when she was responding to the question Charles asked of whether they in the Labour Party are prepared for the Saturday presidential election.

Maureen Kabrik responded that they in Labour Party are fully prepared and they are fully ready.

“Everyone knows what to do, we are all going to the polling unit agents that day ”

Charles interrupted that do Labour Party have enough polling unit agents across the country

Maureen responded that, they absolutely have enough polling agents.

“Don’t forget that ADC has thrown its weight and support Mr. Peter Obi and another party group, Boot Party today, I learnt they have thrown their weight behind Peter Obi.”

“People were talking we don’t have enough polling agents but we have over 134 thousand and ADC has over 96 thousand, put that together we have the highest polling agents, the rest of the party have about 176, and we have about 239 going into 240 thousand, we even have more than enough.

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#Labour #Party #Theyre #dont #polling #agents #highest #Maureen #KabrikLabour Party: They’re saying we don’t have enough polling agents; we have the highest -Maureen Kabrik Publish on 2023-02-22 00:12:09