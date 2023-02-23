Labour Party Senatorial Candidate Gunned Down 48 Hours To Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Daily Trust reports that the violence in the South East region has continued to persist even days before the general election. It was reported that Mr Oyibo Chukwu who is a Senatorial Candidate for the Labour Party in the Saturday’s Enugu East Senatorial District election was gunned down to death just two days before the election. He was killed at Amechi town located in Awkunanaw LGA of Enugu state when he was returning from his Senatorial campaign rally. Five of his supporters were also killed.

The killers after killing him burnt him and his supporters together inside the car. Chijioke Edeoga who is the Governorship candidate for Labour Party confirmed the sad incident to our correspondent, he said members of his party are being targeted for assassination by other Political parties that are feeling threatened as a result of the rise of Labour Party in the state. One of the most prominent men of Labour Party who is also the party’s Presidential candidate is Peter Obi and he hails from South East. Militants have continued to threaten the peace of the South East but the security agents in the South East have assured the people of that region of their safety.

