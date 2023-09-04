Labour Party Reveals Why National Chairman Of LP, Julius Abure Was Given Leadership Award In USA

The Labour Party has revealed why the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure received “Outstanding Leadership Award” in Arizona, United States of America.

(Photo Credit – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that the Labour Party came into prominence in 2022 after former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi picked the presidential nomination form to contest the 2023 general elections. Peter Obi was defeated in the election by the standard flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Vanguard paper reported that Labour Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement in Abuja said; “In Arizona, he (Julius Abure) was given an ‘Outstanding Leadership Award’ to appreciate his outstanding leadership, for taking the party from nothing to its enble status, and also for party’s outstanding performance in the 2023 general election as well as changing the political narratives in the country”

He added; “All these would not have been possible if not for his style of leadership and in the manner and way he piloted the party wherein he brought ingenuity and integrity in the affairs of the party which no doubt has transformed the Labour Party from a small party to a mega party in Nigeria.”

(Photo Credit – The Labour Party Verified Facebook Page)

Obiora Ifoh stated further; “In New York, Abure also encouraged the huge crowd of Obidient family to be card carrying members of the Labour Party. He explained that as Obidient family, they must always have it in mind that Peter Obi and Labour Party are two sides of the same coin.”

Penkelemesi (

)