Labour Party Reveals Who Peter Obi Is Working For, Says More Endorsement Coming

The Labour Party’s (LP) nominee for president, Peter Obi, has vowed to transform how people view Nigeria and has said that he is standing up for the Nigerian people. The LP will disclose politicians who bought PVCs from voters in 2023.

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council’s spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, told The PUNCH on Saturday that this was the case. Tanko was responding to statements made by Senate Whip Senator Orji Kalu, who said that the LP presidential candidate was a shill for APC leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The LP spokesperson bragged that Peter Obi would receive more support from Nigeria’s elder statesmen, highlighting the fact that Obi’s presidential campaign involved all 36 states in Nigeria rather than just one. According to Tanko, saving Nigeria from its current situation requires more of a group effort than it does an individual one. Therefore, each state must participate in this endeavour.

He stated that Peter Obi is doing this for the Nigerian people and that he will change the country’s narrative from one of consumption to one of productivity. I believe that everyone who is trying to be identified with Mr. Peter Obi-advancement, including Datti’s, is just doing it for attention. As we speak, we are already winning for the Nigerian people.

