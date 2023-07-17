Labour Party Replies Tinubu Says There Will Be No Chaos If He Loses His Electoral Bid In Tribunal

The Labour Party has replied to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the issue with the news making the rounds that him and his legal team, purportedly warned the Presidential Election Petition Court, against interpreting the law as provided in the constitution with regard to the 25 percent of lawful votes cast in the nation’s capital.

According to President Tinubu, he said that any interference with the just concluded presidential election due to the 25 percent votes cast in the FCT will lead to chaos.

However, a published statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja, on Monday, the Labour Party reacted to President Tinubu comments.

According to Obiora Ifoh, he said, “The Labour Party has taken note of the news making the round purportedly from the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where he allegedly warned the Presidential Election Petition Court, that interpreting the law as provided for in the constitution about the 25% of lawful votes to be cast the Federal Capital Territory, could lead to chaos, anarchy of the legislature.”

It also added by saying, “We still do not know the reason behind this act of desperation, even when the matter is still pending in court”.

Source: Vanguard paper

