Labour Party Rejects Presidential Election Tribunal’s Judgement, Reveals Next Step

According to Vanguard newspaper, The Labour Party (LP) has officially rejected the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which upheld Bola Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the February 25, 2023 election. Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the LP, conveyed the party’s stance in a press statement following the court’s decision.

Ifoh expressed the party’s disappointment with the judgment, claiming that it did not serve justice and did not align with the law and the people’s desires. He emphasized that the LP rejected the outcome entirely and vowed to continue the fight for justice and democracy.

He acknowledged the team of lawyers who fought on behalf of the LP and asserted that they would not give up on Nigeria, emphasizing that democracy was at stake.

The statement also hinted at the LP’s intention to present further details of its position after consultations with its lawyers. It called on democracy supporters to remain hopeful and focused, believing in the possibility of a new Nigeria.

In another context, the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) disclosed that it had advised Peter Obi not to pursue the case. Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the faction, characterized the entire process as a waste of time and indicated that Peter Obi’s challenge to Tinubu’s victory was an attempt to legitimize funds acquired through corrupt means during the campaign.

