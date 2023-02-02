This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party Reacts To The Report That Peter Obi Is In Talks With Atiku Abubakar Of The PDP.

The Labour Party has reacted to the alleged report that the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi, is in talks with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

While reacting, the Labour Party made it clear that Peter Obi is not in any talk with Atiku Abubakar or anyone, describing the report as false and baseless.

The Labour Party made this disclosure in a statement that was released by the party’s Head of Media, Mr Diran Onifade, which was made public on the party’s official website.

Speaking further, the Labour Party noted that Obi is presently the front runner in the forthcoming election, stating it clearly that Peter Obi is contesting the election to win, in consonance with the aspiration of many Nigerians who desire a New Nigeria devoid of lies, corruption and selfish scheming.

Recall that it was recently speculated that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, is in talks with his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, so as to step down for him, ahead of the next month’s presidential election.

