Labour Party Reacts As State Chairmen Predict Doom For Peter Obi

It has been gathered from a reliable source that the Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party has said it will not give money to anyone in exchange for support ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections. It was gathered from Naija that the State Chairmen of the Labour Party in all 36 states of the federation have predicted doom for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party ahead of Saturday’s election.

Gombe LP Chairman, Sani Abdulsalam while speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, said Obi can’t win the presidential election tomorrow because he has sidelined all state chairmen and refused to mobilize for campaign activities. He also claims that Obi has no respect for the executives of the party and has neglected them to work with his cronies.

In a Chat with TheCable, Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson of the Labour Party Campaign Council said that the party’s focus is on people voting their conscience rather than those expecting funds for support. Tanko countered all those saying that Obi will lose the election by saying that the state chairmen cannot stop Obi’s imminent victory, stressing that there is no issue of sidelining as alleged.

He said, “Nobody is boycotting any election because the election is already on. And nobody is sidelining anybody. People are expecting a conventional way of politics which is not feasible in LP. And then the issue of probably mobilization money for elections, which is what people are used to, and they are not seeing it.” He added that presently, there is no money anywhere on the ground. It is about your conscience and if you believe in a movement. That’s all. Nobody should expect any money from somewhere.

Does this mean that the state chairmen were expecting Obi to give them money? Obi does not give shishi. He has often reiterated that over and over again.

