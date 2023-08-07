Labour Party promises to make 35% of Edo people millionaires

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Edo, Monday Eboigbe, says the party has perfected plans to transform the state through technology advancement, improved healthcare, education, agriculture, commerce, tourism and tight security in four years.

In an interview in Abuja, Mr Eboigbe, who is leading the committee of global experts, explained that they had researched thoroughly and submitted the first phase of implementable solutions to Edo challenges.

“As I speak with you today, you cannot access my state unless through Benin,” said the Labour Party chieftain.

“The moment we are able to do that in the three senatorial districts, we would have succeeded in removing our youths from the streets to a meaningful business,” he said.

“It is our dream to ensure that every son and daughter in Edo does not have to wait to be employed by anybody. The moment you finish your vocational school, the government will ensure we provide those facilities you will need in the microfinance bank and give you some time to work and start paying,” Mr Eboigbe stated.

He further stated, “At the end of the day, the issue of unemployment will become history in this state. We are going to create a market along the road so that people can come from other states and patronise our agriculture, to patronise products that we will be bringing out from our university of technology.”

He added that the Labour Party would create that “type of commerce,” adding, “We are going to encourage our traders, give them a good market so that at the end of the day, we will make at least 35 per cent of Edo people millionaires.”

The party’s candidate, Peter Obi, in the February 25 presidential poll, is in court seeking to replace incumbent President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Obi promised during electioneering that he would turn the fortunes of Africa’s most populous nation around and fight corruption head-on.

(NAN)