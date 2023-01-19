A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Arrives In Minna For Campaign Rally (Photos)

The Labour Party’s presidential campaign rally came in the area on January 19, 2023, and a mini-carnival was held in Minna, the capital of Niger State.

On Thursday, presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed arrived in Minna.

Both Margaret Obi, the spouse of the presidential candidate, and Aisha Baba-Ahmed, the spouse of the vice presidential candidate, were in Minna.

The event took place at the Minnesota Polo Grounds. The arena was packed with a joyful throng from different parts of the state.

You could feel the richness of our diverse cultures oozing from the atmosphere as the traditional musicians alternatively played their enticing skills at the venue.

Before traveling to the campaign location, the presidential candidate and his running mate initially attended a town hall gathering when they first arrived in the city.

Thousands of supporters as well as other party leaders, including Peter Obi, assembled at the venue. View some images below:

