Labour Party positioned to defeat PDP, APC in Edo guber polls: Abure

The national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, says the party has strategically positioned itself to win the 2024 governorship election in Edo state.

Mr Abure said this when Stephen Osemwegie, a governorship aspirant of the party, paid an official visit to the party secretariat in Abuja.

He said the party was committed to fielding a competent candidate and would support any aspirant to enhance Edo’s growth and development.

“The 2024 gubernatorial elections in Edo is going to be a turning point in the history of Edo state,” said Mr Abure. “We have strategically positioned ourselves to be the party that will take over leadership of Edo state.”

The party chairman said a level-playing ground was assured as the party’s primary elections would be free, fair and credible.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that our country is in dire need of competent and quality leaders with capacity and vision and leaders who have what it takes for effective performance.

“Today, I am happy that along this line, we are raising leaders and followers who have bought into that vision to reclaim the country, specifically Edo state,” Mr Abure said.

On his part, Mr Osemwegie appreciated the party leadership for providing an enabling environment for all the aspirants in the party.

He said he would make adequate use of the human resources bestowed on the state by ensuring that the unemployment rate was reduced drastically.

“I am honest, I have integrity, I am transparent, and I have a fantastic attitude, and that is what I am bringing to the Edo people,” he said.

(NAN)