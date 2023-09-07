Labour Party, PDP accept tribunal judgment, Tinubu as your president: Ganduje

APC national chair Abdullahi Ganduje has urged the opposition political parties to accept the presidential election petitions tribunal ruling validating President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential poll.

Mr Ganduje, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, described the judgment as thorough, saying it addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners.

“For the opposition, I urge you to accept the tribunal’s verdict. There will always be another round of elections whereby you can test your popularity and acceptability from the electorates,” said Mr Ganduje.

He particularly urged the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party to cooperate with Mr Tinubu’s government to address the country’s challenges.

Mr Ganduje further described the tribunal’s verdict as a true reflection of the presidential election, assuring that Mr Tinubu’s government would surely live up to his electoral promises. He said this is regarding repositioning the country to achieve the desired growth and progress in the interest of all.

The APC chair noted that the resolve by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (Labour Party) to challenge Mr Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal spoke volumes of their faith in the nation’s judicial system.

He called on the opposition parties to accept the outcome of the tribunal verdict in good faith as it was in tandem with the tenets of democracy and the rule of law.

“I had no doubt whatsoever in my mind that the president would come out victorious, considering the massive support Nigerians gave him and our party, the APC, before and during the presidential election. May I also congratulate the Nigerian judiciary for adjudicating on the issues arising from the presidential election without fear or favour by doing the right thing,” said Mr Ganduje.

Mr Ganduje added, “With this judgment, a precedent has been set for electoral matters in the country. The judgment attests to the fact that the rule of law would always reign supreme and our hard-earned democracy would further continue to blossom beyond limits.”

He congratulated the president and APC’s teeming supporters who stood by it through thick and thin.

