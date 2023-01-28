Labour Party Opens Up On Alleged Rumoured of Peter Obi’s Withdrawal From Presidential Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The withdrawal of Peter Obi from the presidential race has been declared false by the Obi-Datti Campaign Media office ahead of next month’s presidential polls.

According to the Obi-Datti Campaign Media office, the rumours that the Labour Party flagbearer is willing to collapse his structure for Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party are not true.

The Labour Party described the speculation as absurd and untrue stating that Obi remains on course to win the presidential race and salvage the country from its current ruins.

As contained in the statement released, the party said: “Nothing can be more absurd than the fact that 18 persons are in a marathon to pick a trophy and somebody is suggesting that the front runner in the race who is already sighting the trophy wants to step down for somebody behind”.

The Labour party stated that Obi’s presidential bid has been a source of attraction to the global community and other powerful stakeholders in the country.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday, January 26 said that its decision to support Peter Obi, was non-negotiable.

The organised Labour said that Nigerian workers will only vote for candidates that are workers friendly in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking during an interactive session with reporters in in Abuja, the out-going president of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said that people are tired of all bad governance and the pain it has inflicted on the masses over the years.

Wabba urged workers in the country to ensure that they use their votes to install credible leadership in the coming general election.

He urged workers to ensure that they deny political parties and candidates with anti people policies access to power.

According to him, workers are in large numbers in the country, stressing that their impact will go a long way in installing a popular government in the coming election.

He said: “Our workers are already in the field mobilizing and campaigning to make sure that only labour-friendly persons are elected into offices at the next general election. We are tired of those false promises by politicians.

Comrade Wabba, however, said that the support for the Labour Party is not wholesome as the workers reserved the right to deny their support for any candidate of their choice.

