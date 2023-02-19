This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party Loses Gubernatorial And Senetorial Candidates To Bola Tinubu In The North West

The 2023 presidential election is just about a week from now and there are several reports of defections as party members drop their support for a candidate to become a member and endorse the candidate of their opposition parties.

In a recent development, the Labour Party has lost some of their members in the North West region to the APC. This includes the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Kano State, Senetorial, House of Assembly, House of Representatives from the North West, the Labour Party’s presidential Campaign Council Members in Kano and the North West, including the zonal state co-ordinators have all defected to the APC.

Speaking on why they defected, they alleged that their opinions were not taken and their views were not sorted by the Labour Party. They also said that the party didn’t consult them when taking important decisions.

Part of their statement reads;

“We made a press conference and a release in which we expressed our concerns that neither I as the gubenetorial candidate or any of my colleagues or associates were consulted on any important decisions by the party. Our views were not sort out, our opinions were not taken and our voices were not heard.”

The defected members have also vowed to work for the victory of Tinubu in the coming presidential election.

Content created and supplied by: Divineword (via 50minds

News )

