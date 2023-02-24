Labour Party Kicks As INEC Omits Party Logo On Lagos Ballot Papers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has come under fire from the Labour Party, LP, for failing to include the party’s logo on the ballots for the Saturday election in Lagos State.

Remember that on Wednesday, INEC received sensitive materials for the February 25th presidential and national assembly elections.

Credit: Daily Post paper

Dayo Ekong, the state’s LP chairman, demanded that the INEC either fix the errors or reschedule the National Assembly election after criticizing the absence of the party’s logo on ballots for the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday.

She stated, “As Nigerians prepare to go to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new president and members of the Senate and House of Representatives, the LP is decrying the flagrant exclusion of its National Assembly candidates on the ballot papers. She called on INEC to either correct what she described as an anomaly.

“This malicious ‘error’ was discovered in Lagos this morning while my executive members were conducting a routine inspection of election materials. It was discovered during inspection that the L P was not on the ballot for the Senate and House of Representatives elections. This is wrong and a cunning way to rob voters in Lagos State of their right to vote.

“Given that INEC did not make provisions for the election of the Party’s Senate and House of Representatives Candidates, it is improbable that the electorate in Lagos will only vote for the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate for the elections scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25. This is unacceptable to us because we do not believe that INEC made a mistake; rather, we believe that it was a deliberate, malicious, and intentional act to prevent our supporters from exercising their civic rights.

Even though the list and court orders for the Lagos LP candidates were properly submitted to INEC and acknowledged, further checks on the INEC website revealed that the names of the candidates had not been uploaded.

We have repeatedly drawn attention to the State INEC REC’s partiality toward our Party and his escalating criticism of our leaders.

However, the party urged all participants, supporters of democracy, outside observers, and the international community to jump in right away.

