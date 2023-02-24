Labour Party Kicks As INEC Allegedly Omits Party Logo On Lagos Ballot Papers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The omission of the Labour Party’s logo on the ballot papers sent to Ondo State has caused concern among voters and political analysts ahead of the upcoming presidential election. The Labour Party is a recognized political party in Nigeria, and their absence on the ballot papers could result in disenfranchisement for their supporters.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been called upon to address this issue promptly to ensure that the election is free and fair. The failure to include the Labour Party logo on the ballot papers could lead to legal challenges and allegations of electoral malpractice.

The situation highlights the need for proper checks and balances in the electoral process to prevent errors and discrepancies. It is crucial that every political party is given a fair opportunity to participate in the election and their supporters are given the chance to vote for their preferred candidate.

The missing logo of the Labour Party on the ballot papers sent to Ondo State is a cause for concern, and INEC must take immediate action to rectify the situation before the presidential election.

Articleman (

)