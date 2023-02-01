NEWS

Labour Party Is Not Strong, We Don’t Want To Waste Our Votes -LP Bauchi Campaign Director

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party Is Not Strong, We Don’t Want To Waste Our Votes -LP Bauchi Campaign Director

The Labour Party might have recorded a challenging set back in Bauchi State as the campaign director of the party, Alhaji Alhassan Bawu along with some other members/officials of the party, dumped the Labour Party for the PDP.

Speaking on why they defected from the Labour Party, Bawa argued that the Labour lacks the needed structure to secure them victory at any position and they defected from the party because they don’t want to ‘waste’ their votes.

He said;

“The Labour Party is not strong and won’t be able to win a single seat in the region.”

“We don’t want to waste our votes and we want to use this time to mobilize votes to who can win the election.”

He also said that the defectors believed in the candidacy of Atiku which was why they preferred the PDP over other parties.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Credit: Vangaurd Newspapers

Content created and supplied by: Divineword (via 50minds
News )

#Labour #Party #Strong #Dont #Waste #Votes #Bauchi #Campaign #DirectorLabour Party Is Not Strong, We Don’t Want To Waste Our Votes -LP Bauchi Campaign Director Publish on 2023-02-01 16:51:27



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Mass Protest In Edo State As Residents March Against Fuel Scarcity, Hike In Prices, Ondo APC, PDP chieftains defect to LP

52 seconds ago

The Moment Peter Obi And Datti Arrived At The Palace Of Sultan Of Sokoto [Photos]

7 mins ago

CPC a political party in ceaseless pursuit of progress: French politician

9 mins ago

Atiku & Asiwaju Stood Against Obj’s Third Term, Obj Is Now Against Their Ambition – Shehu Sani

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button