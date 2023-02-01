Labour Party Is Not Strong, We Don’t Want To Waste Our Votes -LP Bauchi Campaign Director

The Labour Party might have recorded a challenging set back in Bauchi State as the campaign director of the party, Alhaji Alhassan Bawu along with some other members/officials of the party, dumped the Labour Party for the PDP.

Speaking on why they defected from the Labour Party, Bawa argued that the Labour lacks the needed structure to secure them victory at any position and they defected from the party because they don’t want to ‘waste’ their votes.

He said;

“The Labour Party is not strong and won’t be able to win a single seat in the region.”

“We don’t want to waste our votes and we want to use this time to mobilize votes to who can win the election.”

He also said that the defectors believed in the candidacy of Atiku which was why they preferred the PDP over other parties.

Credit: Vangaurd Newspapers

