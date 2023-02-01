Labour Party Is Not Strong Enough To Win Election, That Is Why We Joined Atiku — Former LP Chieftain

With just three weeks left before the presidential election, the Bauchi State Labour Party campaign director, Alhassan Bawu, has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar

Speaking to journalist on why he decided to switch his allegiance from Obi to Atiku, he stated that they have come to realize that Labour Party doesn’t have what it takes to win a single seat in the North-East.

Since they want to avoid wasting their votes, himself and other key members have decided to join the PDP to support Atiku, whom they believe have the capacity to win.

He said: “We believe the LP is not strong enough to win a single seat in the North-East. We are officially declaring that all the North-East executives of the Labour Party are defecting to PDP to support Atiku. We don’t want to waste our votes, and we want to use this time to mobilise votes to who has the capacity to win the election.”

Source: Punch

